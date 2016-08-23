BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
(Adds company name to headline)
TEL AVIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) -
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development company, reported lower net profit in the second quarter due to a devaluation of the company's financial derivatives.
* Net profit fell to 97 million shekels ($25.7 million) in the quarter from 130 million a year earlier.
* Rental income grew 0.6 percent to 1.52 billion shekels, while net operating income (NOI) increased 3.0 percent to 1.07 billion.
* The fair value gain from investment property and property under development was 572 million shekels versus 373 million.
* Gazit-Globe will pay a quarterly dividend of 0.35 shekel per share, unchanged from the first quarter.($1 = 3.7702 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Jan 30 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday tracking a weaker Wall Street after soft economic data. U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists. The local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 5,650, a 64-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1 percent last week.
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: