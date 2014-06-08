BRIEF-Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
TEL AVIV, June 8 Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate investment firm, said on Sunday its wholly owned subsidiary ProMed Properties sold five medical office buildings in the United States and is in the final stages of selling another property.
The six buildings, which comprise 41,000 square meters, will bring Gazit-Globe $200 million.
The sale of the sixth building is expected to be completed by June 30.
The buildings carry debt of $106 million, of which $90 million will be transferred to the buyer, who was not named. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram