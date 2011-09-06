TEL AVIV, Sept 6 Israeli real estate investment firm Gazit-Globe said on Tuesday it raised 450 million shekels ($124 million) in a new series of bonds linked to the consumer price index and bearing interest of 5.35 percent.

The bonds were rated Aa3 by Moody's subsidiary Midroog and A+ by S&P Maalot.

Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is also the largest shareholder in Finnish group Citycon , and together with Citi controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate . ($1 = 3.64 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)