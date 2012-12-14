BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
JERUSALEM Dec 14 Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate investment company, said it raised 1 billion shekels ($264 million) in a public bond offering largely aimed at reducing its revolving credit.
Gazit-Globe said on Friday the 7.8 year inflation-linked bonds, a widening of one of its existing series, would pay annual interest of 5.35 percent.
The bonds are rated Aa3 with a stable outlook by Midroog, the Israeli affiliate of Moody's Investors Service, and A+ by S&P Maalot, the local unit of Standard & Poor's.
Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.