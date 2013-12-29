TEL AVIV Dec 29 Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate investment company, has raised 375 million shekels ($107 million) in a public offering of bonds, the company said on Sunday.

The debentures bear an annual interest rate of 5.35 percent, adjusted for the consumer price index, with a final maturity date of September 2024.

The bonds have a domestic credit rating of "AA-" with a "stable" outlook from Standard & Poor's Maalot and a rating of "Aa3" with a "stable" outlook from Midroog, the Israeli subsidiary of Moody's Investors Service.

The company said it will use the proceeds from the offering to refund existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

The underwriters syndicate was led by Leader Capital Markets and Clal Finance.

Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.

($1 = 3.49 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)