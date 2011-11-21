* Q3 net profit 169 mln shekels vs 197 mln yr ago

* Rental income up 15 pct to 1.31 bln shekels

* Declares Q3 dividend 0.39 shekel/shr

* To pay minimum quarterly 2012 dividend 0.40 shekel/shr (Adds details)

JERUSALEM, Nov 21 Israeli real estate investment company Gazit-Globe Ltd reported lower quarterly profit on Monday, weighed down by a smaller fair-value gain from its investment properties.

Third-quarter net profit at Israel's largest real estate investment firm slipped to 169 million shekels ($45 million)from 197 million shekels a year earlier.

Property rental income rose 15 percent to 1.31 billion shekels.

But the fair value gain from investment property and those under development totalled 233 million shekels, down from 516 million in the third quarter of 2010.

"The group's organic and strategic growth continues to be our main focus as well as maintaining a strong balance sheet and high liquidity," said Roni Soffer, Gazit-Globe's president.

Gazit-Globe said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 0.39 shekel, identical to the second quarter.

It declared a policy for 2012 of a minimum dividend payment of 0.40 shekel per quarter.

Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Erica Billingham)