JERUSALEM Aug 22 Israeli real estate investment
company Gazit-Globe Ltd reported higher second-quarter
net profit, boosted by a double-digit gain in property rental
income.
Net profit at Israel's largest real estate investment firm
grew to 251 million shekels ($70 million), or 1.60 shekels per
diluted share, from 149 million shekels, or 1.07 shekels a
share, a year earlier.
Property rental income rose 12 percent to 1.27 billion
shekels.
Gazit-Globe said its investment in acquisition, development
and redevelopment activities amounted to 5.2 billion shekels in
the first half of 2011, triple that of a year ago.
"We continue to maintain a strong and flexible balance
sheet that supports our growth strategy, allows us to take
advantage of opportunities and be prepared for times of
uncertainty and volatility in the global capital markets," said
Roni Soffer, Gazit-Globe's president.
The company said it would pay a dividend of 0.39 shekel a
share on Oct. 4 as part of its plan for an annual payout of 1.56
shekels. It paid an identical amount after first-quarter results
and 0.37 shekel a share a year earlier.
Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One
and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc
. It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's
Citycon and together with Citigroup controls
shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate .
($1 = 3.57 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)