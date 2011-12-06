TEL AVIV Dec 6 Israeli real estate investment firm Gazit-Globe has filed a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an offering of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

The amount of shares included in the prospectus, which is not necessarily the amount of shares that will be offered, is 12 million, Gazit-Globe said on Tuesday.

Shares in Gazit-Globe closed at 40.5 shekels ($10.8) in Tel Aviv on Monday.

The company plans to begin a roadshow in North America on Wednesday for potential investors. The lead underwriters for the offering are Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities.

Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate. ($1 = 3.75 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)