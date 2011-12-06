* Plans offering of 12 mln shares plus option for 1.8 mln

* Parent company intends to buy 2-3 mln shares

* Shares fall 4.2 percent to 38.8 shekels (Adds parent company statement, analysts' comments, share reaction)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Dec 6 Israeli real estate investment firm Gazit-Globe has filed a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a share offering of up to $145 milion on the New York Stock Exchange.

The amount of shares included in the prospectus, which is not necessarily the amount of shares that will be offered, is 12 million, Gazit-Globe said on Tuesday.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.8 million shares to cover over-allotments.

Shares in Gazit-Globe were down 4.2 percent to 38.8 shekels ($10.4) in morning trade in Tel Aviv.

"This is an important move for the company that certainly could contribute to its continued growth," said IBI Investment House analyst Shay Lipman, who rates the shares "buy" with a 52 shekel price target.

Gazit-Globe's parent company Norstar Holdings said it plans to submit to underwriters an offer to buy between 2 million and 3 million shares in the issue. Norstar owns 58.5 percent of Gazit-Globe.

Elad Kraus, an analyst at brokerage Harel Finance, said the offering including the option would amount to 8 percent of the company's value and could increase pressure on Gazit-Globe's share price.

Lipman said investors should take advantage of any downward pressure on the stock to buy shares.

In the long term, the offering would be positive for the company as it would reduce its leverage and increase its exposure to additional funding possibilities in the United States, Kraus said.

"The group could use Gazit-Globe shares as a currency to carry out transactions," he added.

The company plans to begin a roadshow in North America on Wednesday for potential investors. The lead underwriters for the offering are Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities.

Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate. ($1 = 3.73 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)