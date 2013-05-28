JERUSALEM May 28 Gazit-Globe , Israel's largest real estate investment company, said on Tuesday its quarterly net profit was up, due in part to stronger rental and net operating income.

The company said it earned 345 million shekels ($93 million), up from 258 million in the first quarter of 2012.

Rental income jumped six percent to 1.34 billion shekels, and net operating income increased five percent to 883 million shekels.

The company's board of directors announced a quarterly dividend of 0.43 shekels per share, representing an annualised projected dividend per share of 1.72 shekels.

Roni Soffer, Gazit-Globe president, said the company showed steady growth while deleveraging and strengthening its balance sheet.

Looking ahead, Soffer said the real estate company was "continuously looking to enhance the quality of our portfolio through proactive management in all the countries in which we operate as well as through the acquisition and development of selective urban assets that fit our portfolio".

Gazit-Globe said it acquired two income-producing properties worth 264 million shekels during the first three months of 2013, and invested a further 365 million shekels in development projects.

Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.

