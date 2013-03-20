* Q4 net profit 224 mln shekels vs 269 mln shekels yr
earlier
* Q4 property rental income up 10 pct
* To pay quarterly dividend of 0.43 shekel a share
* Chairman: 2013 will be mainly based on organic growth
By Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV, March 20 Gazit-Globe,
Israel's largest real estate investment company, said it would
be difficult to repeat 2012's strong growth in 2013 as an
improving property market would make it tough to find bargains.
During 2012, Gazit-Globe which owns and develops
supermarket-anchored shopping centres worldwide, bought 30
properties for rent for 3.8 billion shekels and invested 1.9
billion shekels in new development and redevelopment projects.
For all of 2012, Gazit-Globe's funds from operations rose 32
percent, while net operating income grew 11 percent.
"We think 2013 will be a decent year," Chairman Chaim
Katzman told Reuters after a news conference. But when asked if
the company can duplicate its 2012 growth, he said: "It will be
very difficult."
Katzman said that unlike the last few years where the global
downturn allowed Gazit-Globe to buy up prime shopping centres in
big cities in the United States, Canada and Europe at low
prices, "the deal flow pipeline has dried up ... Nobody is
selling."
As a result, Gazit-Globe will have to rely on organic growth
this year, which Katzman said was possible since an improving
real estate market means higher rents from tenants.
Still, he said the company was actively seeking a "major
strategic transaction" and can use stock and cash of more than
$2 billion.
Gazit-Globe earned 224 million shekels ($61 million) in the
fourth quarter, down from 269 million a year earlier after a
steep drop in the fair value of investment property and property
under development.
Its shares were up 0.5 percent in afternoon trading in Tel
Aviv to outpace modest gains on the broader bourse.
"We see Gazit as a very good long-term holding and an anchor
in a long-term savings portfolio that provides good exposure to
quality income-producing real estate with a wide geographic
spread," said Noam Pincu, an analyst at the Psagot brokerage,
who rates Gazit-Globe as "hold".
Gazit-Globe will pay a fourth-quarter dividend of 0.43
shekel per share, or 12 cents, up from 0.4 shekel a share in the
third quarter. The company has said it would pay a dividend of
to 1.72 shekels a share in 2013, or 0.43 shekel a quarter.
Gazit-globe's activities are split between the United
States, Canada and Europe. Katsman said the US and Canada were
recovering well while Europe still lags. But the real estate
markets in the Nordic countries, Poland and Russia were
performing well.
Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One
and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc
. It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's
Citycon and together with Citigroup controls
shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.