MOSCOW, Sept 4 Russia's top gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday it has been in discussion with Argentina's YPF over liquefied natural gas supplies.

It said Gazprom's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller met YPF's director Miguel Galuccio in the Russian giant's Moscow office.

"The parties discussed possibility of liquefied natural gas supply to Argentina from the Gazprom Group portfolio," Gazprom said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)