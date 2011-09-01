* Current 5-year deal expires on Dec. 31

* Stake in Beltransgaz is part of the deal

* Gas row with Ukraine may flare up (Adds details)

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russia's gas exporting monopoly Gazprom said on Thursday it aimed to sign a new gas supply contract with Belarus in early December -- days before the current deal is due to expire -- to avoid potential gas flow cuts to Europe.

The talks with Belarus were held while a row with another Russian neighbour and transit country for its gas to Europe, Ukraine, is about to flare up after Moscow accused Kiev of "sponging" gas.

Gazprom said in a statement that Gazprom's Chief Executive Alexei Miller and Belarus' First Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko held talks in the Russian company's headquarters on Thursday.

It added that the 50 percent stake sale to Gazprom in Belarus' gas pipeline network, Beltransgaz, should be a part of the new deal.

Russia's biggest company already owns 50 percent stake in Beltransgaz and is prepared to pay $2.5 billion for the remaining share.

Russia pumps around 20 percent of gas to Europe via Belarus, the rest goes through Ukraine.

A dispute over gas pricing and exporting tariffs between Moscow and Minks resulted in a brief gas cuts to some European consumers last June.

Belarus is struggling to persuade Moscow, which used to subsidize its neighbour, seen as a buffer between its Western borders and NATO, to cut gas prices as its economy is suffering from deep crisis while its currency has been devalued.

The price for Russian gas for Belarus is set to rise to $300-$305 per 1,000 cubic metres in the last quarter of this year from $286 at present. (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin)