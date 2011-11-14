MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia's Gazprom said Belarussian pipeline operator Beltransgaz has asked for permission to delay its third quarter gas payment, and also pay $245 per thousand cubic meters instead of $279.16 as specified in the contract.

The two sides are frequently at odds over pricing, and Gazprom said in September it hopes to sign a new supply deal with Belarus in early December, days before the current deal is due to expire.

Gazprom already owns 50 percent of Beltransgaz, which controls an important supply route to Europe, and it wants to purchase the remaining share from Belarus.

It made the comments in its nine months earnings report to local accounting standards.

