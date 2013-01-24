LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - Russian oil company Gazprom, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, will host a series of fixed-income investor meetings in the US and in Europe ahead of a potential Eurobond offering, according to a lead.

The company will hold one-to-one meetings with European investors in London on January 28 and 29, and with US investors in Los Angeles on January 28 and New York on January 29.

A US dollar-denominated 144a/Reg S transaction might follow, subject to market conditions.

BNP Paribas, Gazprombank and JP Morgan are the lead managers. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)