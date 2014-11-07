NEW YORK Nov 7 When JPMorgan Chase & Co
agreed to lead a $700 million bond offering for Russian gas
producer Gazprom OAO, it was doing business that some
U.S. banks are afraid to do, several lawyers and a banker said.
Gazprom faces U.S. sanctions after the U.S. government
widened its restrictions against Russia in September. U.S.
companies are prohibited from providing goods or technology to
Gazprom and others, although they can provide financial services
to the companies, meaning JPMorgan obeyed the law in
underwriting bonds for the company. Gazprom announced pricing
for the deal on Thursday.
Peter Kucik, a former U.S. Treasury official who left the
department in March, said generally short-term transactions,
such as underwriting bonds, should not be a problem. But he said
U.S. companies need to be careful in conducting long-term
business with Russian firms or banks, since sanctions could
always get tougher in the future.
Some U.S. bankers would hesitate to do the business, fearing
that even if it is legal, it will look bad to regulators.
"Our relationship with regulators is so important. We would
not want to make them mad," said a capital markets banker at a
rival firm. "No one would touch it with a 10-foot pole here."
Some banks' hesitance to underwrite these sorts of bonds
underscores the frostiness in relations between banks and their
regulators since the financial crisis. Big banks globally face
much tighter restrictions on their activity after the financial
crisis of 2008 and have paid tens of billions of dollars in
fines for violations over the past few years.
One lawyer who works extensively with sanctions matters said
his clients are "skittish," and are reluctant to expend the
effort to determine whether, for example, underwriting bonds for
Gazprom's would be legal.
"They just won't do business with the entities that are
listed in those sanctions, even if it is legal," the lawyer
said.
It is not clear exactly what JPMorgan did in this case, but
the bank often checks in with regulators in advance of
potentially sensitive assignments, such as through a phone call
seeking an unofficial consent, a person familiar with the matter
said.
Doing the deal could help JPMorgan cement its relationship
with Gazprom, a company that the bank has worked with
extensively in the past.
The U.S. sanctions against Russia are meant to be surgical,
focusing on particular people, sectors, and businesses, lawyers
who work with the sanctions said.
