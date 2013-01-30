LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has opened books on a dual-tranche USD-denominated senior unsecured bond offering, according to market sources.

The oil company is sounding out investor interest for a 7-year tenor in the 3.85% area and for a 15-year tenor in the 5% area.

BNP Paribas, Gazprombank and JP Morgan are joint leads on the 144a/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price today.

IFC Metropol is acting as co-manager on the deal. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)