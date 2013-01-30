Australia shares inch down, thanks to weak miners; New Zealand flat
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has revised price guidance for its upcoming dual-tranche USD-denominated bond offering to 3.85% from 3.85% area on a 7-year tenor and to 4.95%-5.00% from 5.0% area on a 15-year tenor, according to the leads.
Order books will close at 1600 GMT, London time, with launch and pricing to come later today.
BNP Paribas, Gazprombank and JP Morgan are joint leads on the 144a/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price today.
IFC Metropol is acting as co-manager on the deal.
(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Says it bought 550,000 shares (4.6 percent stake) back at 346.5 million yen in total during Feb. 8 to March 7
March 8 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of state elections results, including that of the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.