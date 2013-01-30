BRIEF-Legal & General FY adjusted operating profit rises 11 pct
* Eps 1 up 19% to 22.2p, profit before tax 2 up 17% to £1.6bn
LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has launched a dual-tranche bond for USD1.7bn, lead managers said.
The oil company launched a USD800m 7-year tranche at a yield of 3.85% and a USD900m 15-year tranche at a yield of 4.95%.
Pricing on the 144a/Reg S transaction is expected later today.
BNP Paribas, Gazprombank and JP Morgan are joint leads on the deal, while IFC Metropol is acting as co-manager. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Sagax has issued bonds for 50 million euros ($52.8 million)
* North Korean banks used SWIFT to flout sanctions - U.N. report