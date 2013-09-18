LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom has opened books on a new seven-year sterling-denominated bond of benchmark size, according to market sources.

The company, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has set initial price thoughts at Gilts plus 365bp area, equivalent to approximately 335bp over mid-swaps.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo,; editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)