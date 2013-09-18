BRIEF-NZX updates on monthly shareholder metrics for February 2017
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom has opened books on a new seven-year sterling-denominated bond of benchmark size, according to market sources.
The company, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has set initial price thoughts at Gilts plus 365bp area, equivalent to approximately 335bp over mid-swaps.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo,; editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
PARIS, March 5 Former French prime minister Alain Juppe, who has been widely touted to replace embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon, will make a statement to the press on Monday morning, he said in a post on Twitter.
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights issue and a structural shake-up.