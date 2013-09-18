BRIEF-NZX updates on monthly shareholder metrics for February 2017
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom has revised guidance on its upcoming issue of a seven-year bond of up to GBP500m, according to one of the lead managers.
The company, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has revised price guidance on the issue by roughly 40bp to a spread of 325bp (plus or minus 5bp) over Gilts.
Earlier on Wednesday, Gazprom released initial price thoughts of Gilts plus 365bp area, equivalent to approximately 335bp over mid-swaps.
Order books for the issue were heard closing at GBP4.75bn, according to a source.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)
PARIS, March 5 Former French prime minister Alain Juppe, who has been widely touted to replace embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon, will make a statement to the press on Monday morning, he said in a post on Twitter.
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights issue and a structural shake-up.