BRIEF-NZX updates on monthly shareholder metrics for February 2017
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has launched its planned GBP500m seven-year bond at a spread of 315bp over Gilts, according to market sources.
The final spread is 50bp inside initial price thoughts of Gilts plus 365bp area, and is also tighter than the revised guidance of 325bp over, plus or minus 5bp.
Order books for the issue were heard closing at GBP4.75bn, according to a source.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the transaction, which is expected to price on Wednesday in the London afternoon. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Julian Baker)
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
PARIS, March 5 Former French prime minister Alain Juppe, who has been widely touted to replace embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon, will make a statement to the press on Monday morning, he said in a post on Twitter.
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights issue and a structural shake-up.