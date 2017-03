LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - State-owned Russian energy company Gazprom is marketing a euro-denominated benchmark-sized three-year bond at guidance of 5.00-5.125%, according to a lead.

The deal is expected to be today's business through lead managers Banca IMI, JP Morgan and UniCredit.

Gazprom is rated Ba1 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)