BRIEF-China Resources Land entered into a compensation agreement
* Shenzhen Sungang China Resources Land Development Co. and China Resources Ng Fung Meat Products entered into a compensation agreement
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Gazprom has cut price guidance on a euro-denominated benchmark-sized three-year bond to a yield range of 4.75-4.875%, according to lead managers.
The bond began marketing at an initial guidance of 5.00-5.125%. The deal is expected to price on Thursday via Banca IMI, JP Morgan and UniCredit.
Gazprom is rated Ba1 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 Brian Joffe, the founder of South Africa's Bidvest, will list a 2 billion rand ($150 million) investment firm, Long4Life, on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange next week, the firm said in a pre-listing statement on Friday.