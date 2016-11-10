BRIEF-Duke realty reports Q4 core FFO per share $0.31
* Duke realty reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 10 (IFR) - Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom has fixed the yield for a seven-year euro benchmark bond at 3.125%, in line with revised guidance.
The company initially started marketing the deal at low 3%, before setting guidance at 3.125% area.
Order books are in excess of 1.35bn for the offering.
The Reg S/144A issue is today's business. Bank of China, Gazprombank, JP Morgan and UniCredit are the lead managers.
Gazprom is rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 24 January 2017
* Old second Bancorp - net interest and dividend income totaled $17.5 million for q4 of 2016 and reflects an increase of $2.8 million, or 18.7%, over q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: