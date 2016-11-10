Nov 10 (IFR) - Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom has fixed the yield for a seven-year euro benchmark bond at 3.125%, in line with revised guidance.

The company initially started marketing the deal at low 3%, before setting guidance at 3.125% area.

Order books are in excess of 1.35bn for the offering.

The Reg S/144A issue is today's business. Bank of China, Gazprombank, JP Morgan and UniCredit are the lead managers.

Gazprom is rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)