KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 The world's top gas producer Gazprom has no plans to buy BP's stake in Anglo-Russian venture TNK-BP as of now, a company executive said.

"No," Alexander Medvedev, deputy chairman of the company's management committee, said when asked if Gazprom was interested in taking a stake in TNK-BP or was studying the possibility.

The company is generally interested in good projects, Medvedev said, adding the company would wait to see the details of plans to sell the stake in TNK-BP.

TNK-BP is Russia's No.3 oil producer and BP's stake is one of the biggest foreign investments ever made in the country. (Reporting By Luke Pachymuthu; Writing by Manash Goswami)