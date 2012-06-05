* Not interested in BP's stake in TNK-BP as of now
* Waits to see details of plans to sell stake in TNK-BP
(Adds background)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 The world's top gas
producer, Gazprom, has no plans to buy BP's
stake in Anglo-Russian venture TNK-BP as of now, a
company executive said.
TNK-BP is Russia's No.3 oil producer and BP's 50 percent
stake in it, estimated to be worth about $30 billion, is one of
the biggest foreign investments ever made in the country.
BP is determined to push ahead with the sale of a stake in
its troubled Russian venture, dismissing a threat by its
billionaire partners to block a deal that would help the Kremlin
tighten its grip on the country's vast energy sector.
Asked if Gazprom was interested in taking a stake in TNK-BP
or was studying the possibility, Alexander Medvedev, deputy
chairman of the company's management committee, said, "No".
The company is generally interested in good projects,
Medvedev said, adding that it would wait to see the details of
plans to sell the stake in TNK-BP.
The British oil major said last week it would pursue a sale
after receiving expressions of interest in its TNK-BP stake, a
shareholding analysts say is worth about $30 billion.
Sources familiar with the matter said BP had been approached
by state energy holding company Rosneftegaz, which controls a
stake of more than 75 percent in Rosneft, Russia's
largest oil firm.
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Writing by Manash Goswami;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)