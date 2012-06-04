MOSCOW, June 4 The head of world's top gas
producer Gazprom said on Monday the company has not
discussed a possibility of acquiring BP's stake in
Anglo-Russian venture TNK-BP, Interfax news agency
reported.
Alexei Miller also said that French major Total
and Norway's Statoil may see their stakes in Shtokman
gas project downsized if a new partner is admitted.
Gazprom controls 51 percent in the project, which expects to
produce gas from the offshore deposits in the Barents Sea. Total
owns 25 percent, while Statoil has 24 percent in the venture.
