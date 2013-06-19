* Final deal still expected by year-end - Gazprom CEO
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 Russia's Gazprom
expects to sign an agreement in September on the basic
terms of a deal to provide gas supplies to China and aims to
conclude the deal by the end of this year, the company said on
Wednesday.
Sergei Kupriyanov, a spokesman for the Russian gas
exporting monopoly, said Gazprom and China were still discussing
the pricing formula for the deal.
"We have moved forward in talks, (but) the pricing formula
is still under discussion," he said.
Gazprom said its Chief Executive Officer, Alexei Miller, and
the chairman of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), Zhou
Jiping, had met in Moscow "to discuss the issues of long-term
gas supply deal".
"The talks were held yesterday. We expect to sign the basic
terms of agreement in September. The timing of implementation
remains the same - the end of 2013," Miller told reporters in
Russia's second city, St Petersburg.
Interfax news agency had reported earlier on Wednesday that
the final deal was expected to be signed in September and that
China and Gazprom had agreed on a pricing formula, removing the
main stumbling block to the agreement.
But Kupriyanov made clear later that this was not the case.
In March, Gazprom and China signed a memorandum of
understanding on supplies of 38 billion cubic metres of Russian
gas to China each year via a pipeline, starting from 2018.
Gazprom has said it plans to clinch the deal by the end of this
year.
