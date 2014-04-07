RPT-COLUMN-Oil prices drop as hedge funds head for the exit: Kemp
LONDON, March 13 Hedge funds and other money managers had barely started liquidating their record bullish position in crude oil futures and options before prices tumbled on March 8.
MOSCOW, April 7 The management of Russia's top gas producer Gazprom recommended the board approve a 20 percent increase in dividend payouts on 2013 results, Interfax news agency cited a source familiar with the situation as saying on Monday.
The source said the management recommended increasing the dividend to 7.2 roubles per share from 5.99 roubles per share, paid on 2012 results, according to the report.
A spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON, March 13 Hedge funds and other money managers had barely started liquidating their record bullish position in crude oil futures and options before prices tumbled on March 8.
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
CALGARY, Alberta, March 13 Shippers have taken up Transcanada Corp's sweetened offer to move natural gas on its Mainline pipeline, the company said on Monday, granting Canada's remote western plays a boost against more easily accessible American counterparts.