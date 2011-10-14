MOSCOW Oct 14 Russia's largest borrower Gazprom raised $200 million via an issue of euro commercial paper (ECP), after dropping previous issue plans of up to $1 billion, two banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

"The book was open on Thursday night and closed just after an hour," one of the sources said. Gazprom priced the issue at a 3.5 percent yield, both added.

The world's biggest gas producer Gazprom last issued euro commercial paper, with a value of $600 million, in September 2009 and planned to tap the market for up to $1 billion this month.

Last week the company dropped these plans due to market uncertainty, as investors worldwide are rushing from risky assets on the fears of consequences of ongoing European debt crisis. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)