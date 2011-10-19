MOSCOW Oct 19 Russia's biggest borrower Gazprom plans to add a further $300 million to an outstanding Eurocommercial paper (ECP) issue, according to IFR markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service.

The world's biggest gas producer raised $200 million via an ECP issue last week, after dropping previous issue plans of up to $1 billion due to weak markets.

The new deal will follow Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa's plans to raise $400 million via the same tool. Alrosa plans to start a road show to test market appetite on Thursday, banking sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Alfred Kueppers)