MOSCOW Oct 20 Russia's largest borrower Gazprom
priced an additional issue of Eurocommercial paper
(ECP) worth $300 million at the original yield of 3.5 percent,
according to IFR markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market
analysis service.
The world's biggest gas producer raised $200 million via an
ECP issue last week, after dropping a previously planned issue
of up to $1 billion due to weak market conditions.
Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa is planning to
raise $400 million using the same tool, while state-controlled
lender VTB is studying the possibility of tapping
markets with a Swiss franc Eurobond issue, a source told Reuters
earlier on Thursday.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Holmes)