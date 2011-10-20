MOSCOW Oct 20 Russia's largest borrower Gazprom priced an additional issue of Eurocommercial paper (ECP) worth $300 million at the original yield of 3.5 percent, according to IFR markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service.

The world's biggest gas producer raised $200 million via an ECP issue last week, after dropping a previously planned issue of up to $1 billion due to weak market conditions.

Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa is planning to raise $400 million using the same tool, while state-controlled lender VTB is studying the possibility of tapping markets with a Swiss franc Eurobond issue, a source told Reuters earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Holmes)