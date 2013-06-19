MOSCOW, June 19 Russia's Gazprom is
set to sign a letter of intent to acquire a generating plant in
Belgium from Italy's Enel, a Gazprom source told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The letter is to be signed this week during the St.
Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia's answer to
Davos forum.
Gazprom's interest in the plant was revealed by Enel Chief
Executive Fulvio Conti in March, when the deal was initially
expected to be completed.
Interfax news agency said that Gazprom could pay 200 million
euros ($268 million) to acquire the 405-megawatt plant.
A Gazprom spokesman declined to comment.
Gazprom has been trying to increase its presence in Europe's
power generation sector where it supplies a quarter of gas
needs. But the Russian state-run company so far has failed to
eke out major deals in the sector.
Last year, Gazprom and France's EDF agreed to
jointly build and acquire existing gas-fired power plants in
Europe. Gazprom had also been in talks with France's GDF Suez
over the possibility of exploring energy projects,
while an attempt to join forces with German's RWE has
failed.
($1 = 0.7467 euros)
