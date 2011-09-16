MOSCOW, Sept 16 Eni and Gazprom were expected to sign an agreement on Friday giving the Russian company the right to acquire half Italian group Eni's 33 percent stake in the Elephant oilfield in Libya, a source in Gazprom told Reuters.

The option replaces a $170 million deal struck in February and suspended in April amid the upsurge of violence in Libya where Russia, which had billions of dollars worth of arms, energy and construction deals, risks losing business with the end of Muammar Gaddafi's reign.

"The companies will sign an option agreement on Elephant. The option will not expire soon as there is war in Libya, and it won't end soon" the source said.

Spokesmen for Eni and Gazprom declined comment.

Eni's agreement to sell half its 33.3 percent stake in Elephant was part a strategic partnership signed between Eni and Gazprom in 2006.

Gazprom was expected to transfer its share in the project to its oil arm, Gazprom Neft .

A Gazprom Neft official has said the company will return to Libya once the war was over. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova in Sochi and Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; Editing by Dan Lalor)