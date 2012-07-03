MOSCOW, July 3 A new agreement between Russia's top gas producer Gazprom and German utility E.ON could lead to a rise in Russian gas sales to Germany, a spokesman for Gazprom told Reuters on Tuesday.

The companies said earlier they had finalised negotiations over the price of Russian natural gas supplied to Germany under long-term contracts.

"This change does not embrace contract volumes. But, as the gas is more competitive as a result, this could lead to an increase in volumes of sales," a Gazprom spokesman said in emailed comments.

"The changes made to the contracts allow us to achieve more stability for decades ahead. This also means that the long-term contracts remain the basis for supplying Europe with gas," he added.

Gazprom and E.ON, the largest corporate buyer of Russian gas, have long been in talks over gas pricing, which was having an impact on the German utility's margins. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)