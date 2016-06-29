(Adds details, quotes, background)

MOSCOW, June 29 Russian state gas company Gazprom values the shares it will buy out from state development bank VEB at 130 billion roubles ($2 billion), Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Andrei Kruglov told reporters on Wednesday.

The buyout of the 3.6 percent stake, part in shares, part in American depositary receipts (ADRs), is one of the elements of the government's rescue plan for the ailing development bank.

Kruglov added that Gazprom plans to close the deal by the end of July. It may sell the stake on the market later.

The VEB stake is currently worth around 116 bln roubles.

VEB has long been used to finance unprofitable politically inspired projects, such as infrastructure for the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Russian resort of Sochi.

It now finds itself saddled with toxic assets and was estimated to need up to 1.2 trillion roubles in state support. VEB's new management is in a process of cleaning up the bank's balance sheet.

Many of assets were bought by VEB to support Russian companies after the previous financial crisis, such as its purchase in 2010 and 2011 of ADRs issued by gas giant Gazprom.

Kruglov said that Gazprom will not sell the stake on the market in one go.

"This would hit the share price," he told reporters.

He also said that Gazprom expects its core earnings to fall by 15 to 20 percent this year in dollar term, while the company will stick to its dividend policy.

($1 = 64.0793 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)