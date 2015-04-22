UPDATE 7-Oil rises in late trade, still down on the week as glut weighs
* Saudi official says March supplies to U.S. cut by 300,000 bpd
MOSCOW, April 22 Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday it strictly adhered to all the laws in countries where it operates, in response to the European Union charging the top natural gas producer with abusing its dominant position in Eastern Europe.
It also said its gas pricing mechanism in the European Union was in line with other producers' and exporters' standards. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Saudi official says March supplies to U.S. cut by 300,000 bpd
March 24 Energy firms in Canada cut the most rigs drilling for oil in a week in over two years as the snow melts for the spring, making it too muddy to operate, according to data from Baker Hughes Inc: