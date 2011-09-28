(Repeats to chain to alerts)

MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom on Wednesday defended its practices in Europe saying its supply contracts were "based on legal norms" after the European Commission raided its subsidiaries.

Gazprom also said that the Commission had not informed it about any claims and that the raids per se did not amount to accusations that it has broken competition law.

The company said it was ready to fully cooperate over the probe with the EU authorities. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)