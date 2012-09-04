* EU investigates Gazprom competition practices
* Tensions rising with Moscow over energy policy
(Adds details)
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Sept 4 The European Commission has
opened an investigation into suspected anti-competitive market
practices by Russia's Gazprom, the EU watchdog said on
Tuesday, adding to tensions between Europe and Moscow over
energy policy.
The Commission said it was concerned the natural gas
producer, Russia's biggest company and the world's largest gas
producer, was abusing its dominant position in central and
eastern Europe in upstream gas supply markets.
Specifically, it said, the probe would focus on suspicions
Gazprom was hindering the free flow of gas across the EU's 27
countries, preventing supply diversification and imposing unfair
prices on its customers by linking the price of gas to oil
prices.
"Such behaviour, if established, may constitute a
restriction of competition and lead to higher prices and
deterioration of security of supply," the Commission said in a
statement. "Ultimately, such behaviour would harm EU consumers."
Last year, the Commission raided the offices of several
Gazprom units in Europe to investigate their involvement in
supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.
A Commission official said at the time the raids were part
of an EU effort to wean itself off reliance on Russian gas.
Gazprom supplies around a quarter of all natural gas consumed in
Europe.
Several EU states rely on Gazprom for majority of their
consumption and are locked into long-term contracts. Poland,
which imports more than half its needs, has taken the company to
international arbitration to try to get the rate it pays for gas
reduced.
Gazprom said on Tuesday it had no details of the
Commission's probe. "Let them investigate," Gazprom spokesman
Sergei Kupriyanov said by telephone.
Relations between the EU and Moscow over energy policy have
been tense in recent years as European governments seek new
sources of natural gas supply.
Russia has expressed anger over EU regulations that seek to
liberalise the European gas market by barring suppliers from
controlling the transport infrastructure used to deliver their
gas.
Under these rules, Russia could be forced to sell off parts
of its pipeline network used by Gazprom in the EU.
Wielding its antitrust tools and the threat of fines up to
10 percent of a company's global turnover, the EU executive has
in recent years forced E.ON, RWE and ENI
to open up or sell their pipelines to rivals.
E.ON and GDF also had to dismantle their
market-sharing deals.
The Commission said there was no deadline for the
investigation and gave no other details.
(Additional reporting by Melissa Akin in Moscow; Editing by
David Holmes)