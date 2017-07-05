MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Gazprom has mandated Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank , J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital as joint lead managers to arrange investor meetings from July 10, the sources added. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)