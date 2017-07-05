UPDATE 1-French central bank chief warns of sovereign debt risk
* Strength of economic recovery remains moderate (Recasts with quotes, details)
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Gazprom has mandated Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank , J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital as joint lead managers to arrange investor meetings from July 10, the sources added. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Strength of economic recovery remains moderate (Recasts with quotes, details)
* Announced a strategic relationship with Royal Bank Of Canada RBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To set up trade repository in Stockholm to service customers in the EU