ANALYSIS-Long-term investors shy away as hot money fuels commodity rallies
* Commodities outperform equities for first time in five years
MOSCOW, July 11 Russia's Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, has cut the yield guidance on its planned dollar and euro Eurobonds, a source in the financial sector told Reuters on Wednesday.
The source said that Gazprom, which plans to issue a 10-year dollar Eurobond, has cut the guidance to 5.125 percent, down from earlier 5.5 percent.
The guidance for the company's euro Eurobond has been lowered to 275 basis points over swap from earlier 290-300 basis points over swap.
A banking source has told Reuters that Gazprom may tap the Eurobond market with a dual-tranche deal worth up to $2 billion. Road show started on Monday, July 9. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)
* Commodities outperform equities for first time in five years
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Republican-controlled Senate voted on Friday to repeal a controversial U.S. securities disclosure rule adopted by the Obama administration to curb corruption at big oil, gas and mining companies.
MINSK/MOSCOW, Feb 3 Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday a Russian move to create border zones near his country's frontier looked like a political attack and that Moscow had threatened to halve oil supplies to Minsk.