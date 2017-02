MOSCOW Nov 16 Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom has set yield guidance on a two-tranche Eurobond, a financial market source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The guidance points to a yield of 5.125 percent for a 4.5-year bond and 6.125 percent for the bond maturing in nine years, the source said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Maria Kiselyova)