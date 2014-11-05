LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom has opened books on a new one-year US dollar Eurobond, setting yield guidance of 4.75%-5%, according to sources.

The state-owned company, rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB, is marketing the deal via JP Morgan.

Gazprom was last in the market in February this year when it issued a 750m 3.6% seven-year Eurobond.

It is a rare instance of a state-owned Russian company venturing into international bond markets since the US and Europe imposed a second round of sanctions on Russia this summer.

JP Morgan declined to comment. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)