MOSCOW, Sept 27 Gazprom said on Tuesday that the European Commission administration on competition has begun checks into its subsidiaries in Germany and Czech Republic on whether they abide by the anti-trust law, an official for the gas major's export arm told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The checks are being conducted in line with the European Commission decision... based on the EU 16 Dec. 2002 regulation on the implementation of the competition rules," Gazprom Export's spokesman said.

"This is a standard practice," he added, saying that the subsidiaries of Vemex in the Czech Republic and Gazprom Germania are working according to a normal schedule. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Amie Ferris-Rotman)