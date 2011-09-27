* Checks conducted in Vemex and Gazprom Germania

* Gazprom says subsidiaries are working "normally" (Adds details)

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Sept 27 Gazprom said on Tuesday that the European Commission administration on competition has begun checks into its subsidiaries in Germany and the Czech Republic on whether they abide by the anti-trust law, an official for the Russian gas major's export arm told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The checks are being conducted in line with the European Commission decision... based on the EU 16 Dec. 2002 regulation on the implementation of the competition rules," Gazprom Export's spokesman said.

"The main aim of the checks is to look into the documents and find whether it is in line with the competition law," the official said.

The European Commission said it had carried out raids in several EU member states in central and eastern Europe to investigate firms involved in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.

"This is a standard practice," the Gazprom official added, saying that the subsidiaries of Vemex in the Czech Republic and Gazprom Germania are working according to a normal schedule.

The Commission said the investigation focused on the supply of natural gas in central and eastern Europe, and that it had carried out the raids together with national authorities. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Amie Ferris-Rotman)