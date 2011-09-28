MOSCOW, Sept 28 It may take years for the European Union's competition authoritiy to analyse the results of its raids on Gazprom's European subsidiaries and draw any conclusions, a source at the Russian gas export monopoly said on Tuesday.

The source also told Reuters that the maximum repercussion for the company would be a fine if there are indeed breaches of EU competition law.

On Tuesday, the European Commission said it had carried out raids in several EU member states in central and eastern Europe to investigate firms involved in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.

A Gazprom spokesmen told Reuters that the company will issue a statement on the raids later today. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)