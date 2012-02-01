* Company source says Gazprom facing higher supply requests
from Europe
* Gazprom says will meet Europe contract obligations
* Gazprom says has increased exports via Yamal-Europe, Blue
Stream
(Adds detail, quotes, source)
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Feb 1 Russia's Gazprom is getting
more requests for gas deliveries to Europe than it can
physically accommodate, a source at the company said on
Wednesday, after more than a week of cold weather that has
boosted demand.
The gas export monopoly is struggling to meet export
commitments as a severe cold spell drives up gas demand for
heating in Russia and across Europe. Moscow is expected to face
temperatures averaging minus 20 degrees Celsius for the next 10
days.
"Some nominations were higher than we can put in the pipe,"
the source said. "The increase is due to higher nominations
which we have already for more than a week."
Gazprom supplies around a quarter of Europe's gas imports,
and cuts to Europe in the past, mainly over pricing rows with
transit countries such as Ukraine, have raised concerns over the
security of supply from Russia.
Earlier on Wednesday the company said in a statement that it
was adhering to long-term contracts with European clients after
reports of restricted supply.
"Despite increasing gas consumption in Russia due to heavy
frosts, Gazprom continues implementing its contactual
obligations to European clients," it said in e-mailed comments.
According to reports on Tuesday, Gazprom restricted supplies
to Europe, its largest foreign market, to cover an increase in
domestic demand.
GAS FLOWS HIKE?
The European Commission on Tuesday said that gas supplies
into Italy via the Austrian border had been reduced by 10
percent compared with normal levels.
The Commission has said it had enough natural gas to make up
for any shortfall and was confident demand could be met.
For its part, Gazprom said that the Blue Stream underwater
pipeline to Turkey is pumping at full capacity, while gas flows
via Yamal-Europe pipeline, which has an annual capacity of 33
billion cubic metres, have been increased by 20 percent from
last week.
"In order to fulfil export obligations, the company has
involved all the gas exporting routes and significantly
increased offtake from its underground storage facilities in
Europe," it said.
Russia supplied Europe with 150 bcm of gas last year and
expects to increase that to around 164 bcm in 2012.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)