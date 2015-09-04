(Adds U.S. reaction in paragraphs 13 and 14)
FRANKFURT/MILAN, Sept 4 Russia's Gazprom
has bolstered its industrial presence in the heart of
Europe with two major gas deals that were announced on Friday
despite ongoing tensions with Moscow over the conflict in
eastern Ukraine.
The first of the deals, an asset swap with German chemicals
group BASF that gives Russia greater access to gas
trading and storage in Germany, was a surprise as the companies
had abandoned it only nine months ago, citing a "difficult
political environment".
Pressed on what had changed since, BASF declined to respond
directly. Its oil and gas production unit Wintershall, which
will secure more stakes in Siberian gas fields under the swap,
said only that it was convinced that Russian natural gas would
help ensure energy security in Europe.
The second deal would double the capacity of the Nord Stream
pipeline to deliver gas to Europe through the Baltic Sea,
bypassing Ukraine.
The German government warned against interpreting the deals
as a sign that relations with Russia were improving, saying
there was no link with the Ukraine crisis or Western sanctions
against Moscow.
"These are company decisions that the German government has
no influence over and does not try to influence," Martin
Schaefer, a spokesman at the foreign ministry.
The European Union has talked about loosening Russia's grip
on the EU's gas supply. It currently supplies one-third of the
gas used by the bloc.
Gazprom abandoned its South Stream pipeline project,
designed to deliver gas from Russia to Europe via the Black Sea
and Bulgaria, last year under EU pressure. The EU has instead
encouraged the development of alternative supplies from the
Caspian Sea and the United States.
But the Nord Stream agreement with a group of Western energy
companies -- Germany's E.ON and BASF/Wintershall
, Austria's OMV, ENGIE of France
and Royal Dutch Shell -- ensures that new pipeline
capacity from Russia will come online in 2019.
"The fact that the global energy majors participate in the
project bespeaks its significance for securing reliable gas
supply to European consumers," said Gazprom Chairman Alexei
Miller in a statement.
BASF shares were down 2.6 percent, in line with the decline
in the German blue-chip DAX index..
The deals comes at a time when many Western companies are
reducing their exposure to Russia because of sanctions and
broader weakness in the Russian economy.
U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein said the Nord Stream deal,
just like the abandoned South Stream project, was more about
politics than economics.
"It carries the risk of allowing Gazprom to cut off
Ukraine," from gas supplies, Hochstein said in an interview in
Washington. And if that were to happen, it would be "devastating
for Ukraine and damaging to European energy security as a whole,
but particularly for Eastern and Central Europe," he said.
But there have been tentative signs of an easing of tensions
with the Kremlin in recent months.
German officials have praised Russia's approach during talks
to seal an accord over Iran's nuclear programme. They say Moscow
has also shown signs that it is prepared to play a more
constructive role in discussions over how to resolve the civil
war in Syria -- the source of many of the hundreds of thousands
of migrants heading for Europe.
"TRUSTFUL PARTNERSHIP"
Separately, OMV, a long-standing partner of
Gazprom, reported progress in its own asset-swap talks with the
Russian gas monopoly.
OMV Chief Executive Rainer Seele, a German who recently
joined the Austrian firm after many years at BASF, spoke of
extending a "trustful partnership".
Shell's CEO Ben van Beurden, partner to the pipeline deal,
stressed Europe's dependence on Russia.
"New projects like Nord Stream 2 are needed to ensure that
Europe's demand for energy is met, especially as gas production
in Europe itself is falling," he said.
But Nord Stream 2 will come on line just as a rival pipeline
is supposed to bring Caspian gas to Europe, boosting competition
for market share in the bloc and loosening the ties between
politics and energy security.
New liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the United
States should also be in full swing by then and likely landing
on Europe's shores in significant volumes, a development which
could challenge Russia's energy dominance.
Under the swap deal, Gazprom will receive 50 percent of oil
and gas producer Wintershall Noordzee, most of whose assets are
Dutch but one of whose platforms is operated in UK waters.
Britain's energy ministry said it would examine the deal as
closely as "any deal involving assets within British waters".
Warburg Research said the swap deal should be positive for
BASF in the medium to long term, as future cash flow from the
gas fields surpasses that from the swapped assets.
