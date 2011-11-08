MOSCOW Nov 8 A $100 gap between the forward price of gas in Europe and the current price of some Russian contract gas points to a possible deal with German consumers, who are seeking relief from high contract prices, Russia's gas export chief said on Tuesday, Interfax reported.

Gazprom Export Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev, speaking in Lubmin, Germany, following the launch of the first phase of the new Nord Stream pipeline, which will ultimately carry 55 billion cubic metres per year to Germany from Russia along the floor of the Baltic Sea, said gas cost $500 per thousand cubic metres under some contracts this quarter.

Forward prices are now at around $400, he said. "This is a good basis for finding a good resolution with our German friends," Medvedev was quoted as saying. (Writing by Melissa Akin)